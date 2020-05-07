Water usage down during lockdown - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 12:52

The daily demand for the city’s water supply has dropped since non-essential industry, businesses, pools, schools, sports grounds and parks were closed in response to COVID-19 Alert Level 4.

Since the call went out in March for people to stay home, the lowest 24 hour usage was Good Friday recorded at 12.3million litres and then Easter Monday at 13.8million litres, compared to the average daily consumption of around 15.5million litres.

At the peak of the summer season in February consumption reached over 28million litres and led to restrictions on outdoor water use.

A decline in the water storage dams has continued as low rain fall over the past two months has meant the water storage dams have not been replenished, but dam levels remain above the average trend for this time of year.

Before the lockdown sprinkler restrictions were in effect and have not formally been lifted.

Council’s water supply team leader, Judith Robertson says restrictions will be lifted this week.

"While daily consumption is around the normal level for this time of year, with low rainfall and dam storage in decline, water conservation is still necessary," she says.

"People are asked to not waste water at home and at work. Keeping water usage, particularly outdoors, to a minimum helps ensure we have enough water for everyone throughout the year.