Supporting local hugely important - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 12:52

Buying locally is now more important than ever. As activity starts to return to local businesses, the mayor has suggested we save our money to spend in TairÄwhiti.

‘Many businesses have taken a hit due to the lockdown, and now that the alert levels are starting to move, we could all give them a boost by shopping locally,’ Mayor Rehette Stoltz said today.

‘Shopping locally helps create jobs and keeps dollars in our region. It builds local wealth, its better environmentally as it reduces the use of fossil fuels, and there’s even evidence that it is better for our health.’

The Regional Recovery Governance Group TairÄwhiti - Rau Tipu Rau Ora-, is focusing its efforts on supporting businesses and easing the economic hardship many in our community are facing.

Council is offering free parking throughout the city to help support initiatives by Trust TairÄwhiti such as Let’s Shop TairÄwhiti! and increased funding to businesses via the Regional Business Partner Programme.

Mayor Stoltz said buying food locally promoted local agriculture and contributed to a strong local economy.

‘Many local businesses are open, with ordering online or by phone, and some of them are recovering steadily. And even if you’re not in a position to buy locally now, you can still support the district’s businesses by encouraging your friends and whanau to support them and joining their journey on social media,’ she said.

‘Word of mouth is a powerful way to promote businesses, and at the moment, our local businesses need all the kindness and support they can get.

‘If you support local businesses, they will support you. Local business add to the character of our place we all love to call home, and owners invest in their own community.

‘Spending your money locally is a win-win for everyone.’