Serious crash in Marine Parade, Napier - Police

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 12:56

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Marine Parade, Napier.

The two-vehicle crash that occurred between Edwardes St and Sale St was reported around 11.15am.

One lane is blocked and there are diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further information including about injuries will be released when it becomes available.