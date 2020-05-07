Playing it safe under Alert Level 2, but we're not there yet

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 17:30

Under Alert Level 2 we will have more freedom of movement, but it’s up to each one of us to keep the rest of New Zealand safe. It is not life as normal, some restrictions and other measures remain in place to reduce the risk of transmission.

The government will make the decision on whether we are ready to move to Alert Level 2 on Monday 11 May. Until then, we remain at Alert Level 3.

Life at Alert Level 2 means we can resume many of our everyday activities - but we have to do so safely.

All businesses can open if they can do it safely. This will help to get people back to work.

We can go in-store at local businesses.

Tertiary education facilities, schools and early learning centres will be open.

We can travel between regions.

We can safely connect and socialise with close friends and family.

We can visit local restaurants, cafes and bars.

We can return to our regular recreation activities.

We can celebrate life’s important moments with our loved ones such as weddings, funerals, birthdays and anniversaries.

Small religious gatherings and ceremonies can be held with public health measures in place.

For more information click here.

"We’ve done a great job uniting against COVID-19 but we're not out of the woods yet," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "Keep up the good work under Alert Level 3 conditions."

Update on Council services

Our Council staff are examining the details the government released today of the Alert Level 2 requirements and we will be announcing changes to Council services as soon as we can. For information on our Council services go to tcdc.govt.nz/covid-19.

Support Local - We’ve had a great response to our invitation to online forums we're hosting so our local people can understand how the building/construction and hospitality sectors may operate in the medium to long-term as we move through the Alert Levels of COVID-19. Both forums will be hosted by ZOOM:

Hospitality: 3pm, Tuesday 12 May

Building/construction: 5.30pm, Wednesday 13 May

Please register your interest to dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz along with any questions that you would like answered.

We’re also looking at another forum in the next fortnight for the retail sector. See tcdc.govt.nz/supportlocal for more information.

New online game helps Kiwi kids learn important messages

A new online game developed by New Zealand disaster recovery agencies is the latest weapon in the war against COVID-19.

What’s The Plan Stan? is a free online game developed to teach primary school children how to be prepared for emergencies, and has now been expanded with a new pandemic level in response to the current crisis.

The game complements the comprehensive What’s The Plan Stan? online teaching resource and has been developed in partnership with Auckland Emergency Management (AEM), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Earthquake Commission (EQC) to support schools, teachers, parents and students in developing knowledge and skills to prepare for emergency events.

The game already included scenarios for earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, volcanoes and even a zombie attack, but the Auckland-based developers, Geo AR Games, have been working day and night to prepare the new pandemic level to deliver messages relevant to COVID-19.

"Getting this game and new pandemic level completed wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of so many people and partners," says Melanie Langlotz, Chief Executive Officer of Geo AR Games. "I must acknowledge the incredible efforts of our individual developers who have worked long hours during difficult circumstances to get this new level completed in double-quick time."

The game is browser-based and can be played on a Chromebook, laptop or PC (with a keyboard), and takes about 30-45 minutes to complete.

The game has undergone extensive testing with students and Langlotz said that the testing showed that children really enjoyed the game. "More importantly though, the key messages about being prepared for different emergencies really stuck with the kids."

NEMA and AEM remain in the thick of the COVID-19 response and AEM Group Controller Kate Crawford said any tool that helps reinforce messaging around how to protect ourselves from the virus remains vitally important.

"Steps like washing our hands and keeping two metres distance will help keep all of us safe. This is as true for our kids as adults and this game helps get those messages across in a fun and memorable way."

Crawford said that the game’s release marks the culmination of three years’ work. "Because of this earlier work and having the game’s platforms in place, we’ve been able to move at pace to get the new pandemic level completed."

EQC had funded the development of the desktop version of the game, allowing students with less access to mobile devices to take part.

"These extraordinary times have required many agencies to adapt from their core work as we all do what we can to help flatten the curve for COVID-19," says Jo Horrocks, EQC Head of Resilience Strategy and Research.

When most children head back to school there is something new for Kiwi kids to look forward to - an augmented reality version of the game. This version, which had been the primary focus for Geo AR Games, sees kids use mobile devices to physically move through the game’s world.

Play the game here.

Stay informed, get support or contact us:

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available and some ways to stay connected.

Tune into the radio - We’re advertising on local radio stations any important updates and our Mayor Sandra has an interview with CFM on Mondays, Gold FM on Tuesdays and with Coromandel More FM on Thursdays.

Newspapers - Keep an eye out in the local newspapers for news and updates from our Council.

Call us: 07 868 0200

Email: customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz

Website: tcdc.govt.nz