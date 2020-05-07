Journalist John Campbell zooms in on Wintec communication class

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 17:45

Wintec journalism students and their Media Law and Context tutor, Horiana Henderson were excited to have TVNZ Breakfast host, John Campbell join their online class last week (Thursday 30 April).

Each student had a chance to ask questions and the topics ranged from Campbell’s thoughts regarding COVID-19 news coverage, the impact of Te Tiriti o Waitangi on the media, to what time he gets up to do the Breakfast show (it’s 3.30am).

Student Jamie Batters remembers watching John on Campbell Live as a toddler and said the show is one of the main reasons why she is studying Communication.

She said that in the Zoom meeting she was able to realise the dream of her nine-year-old self; talking to John Campbell. It only got better when their musical tastes overlapped.

"His hip hop musical favourites such as Frank Ocean and Tyler the Creator were a pleasant surprise that we bonded over. Who would think I would spend my Thursday agreeing with my TV icon on the best new wave hip hop icon?"

To highlight "the wonderful way journalism works" and affords journalists access to people’s moments, lives and stories, Campbell recounted "just chatting" to Richie McCaw and getting a hug from Ali Williams after the All Blacks won the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1987, in 2011.

"It’s such a great job!" he said.

"So I’m really telling you, that you should go for it. Aim high. Have wonderful careers. I wouldn’t do anything else."

Despite being in the industry for over three decades Campbell is still passionate about journalism.

"That’s where my purpose is."

His advice to the students was to approach journalism with a sense of possibility and self-belief.

"Be you. Be tenacious, hardworking, singular you."

Find out more about studying Communication at Wintec School of Media Arts.

Image: Can you spot John Campbell? Wintec Communication students were thrilled to have the chance to ask the New Zealand Journalist a few questions in class last week.

Read this story online. https://www.wintec.ac.nz/about-wintec/news/article/2020/05/07/journalist-john-campbell-zooms-in-on-wintec-communication-class