Mayor Boult welcomes details of Alert Level 2 - QLDC

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 17:49

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult applauded today’s announcement on what COVID-19 Alert Level 2 will look like, and the positive steps that it will mean for our district.

"In no uncertain terms, I can tell you it will be a huge relief to many local businesses to know they can open their doors to customers once again. A big part of our local economy, and especially in our main centres of Queenstown and WÄnaka, is based around hospitality. So the fact that bars, restaurants and cafés can now open, albeit within strict guidelines, is a chance for people to start putting money back in their accounts, paying their bills and starting to get on with a new normal. And the wellbeing benefit for our wider community and the individuals who have been unable to trade in all sectors will be massive," said Mayor Boult.

In addition to the easing of restrictions on business, and people’s ability to now move beyond their bubble, the reintroduction of domestic flights is a big step on the road to economic recovery for the Queenstown Lakes District.

"Not only will it be great to be able to move around the country, visit family and take some much needed leisure time, but this begins to unlock our district again. Kiwis have had a tough time, and I recognise it’s been for the most necessary of reasons, but no doubt many will be ready for a much-

needed break."

"What’s reassuring for this district is that a recent survey showed that Queenstown and WÄnaka were top planned destinations for Kiwis to visit when they could travel again - first and fifth place respectively. This should bring some relief and hope to the many local business owners and their employees that have been struggling to survive," Mayor Boult added.

Although the announcement of when the country will move into Alert Level 2 has yet to be made, Mayor Boult thanked Central Government and the Prime Minister for their careful and considered management of a unique situation.

"Decision-making in tough situations is just that - really tough. You’ll never please everyone but you have to listen to advice, hear what the experts are saying, hear what the community is saying, and make a judgement on the balance of all of this information. Ultimately, the decisions made have saved lives. And the decisions being made now will help us recover our economy," he said.