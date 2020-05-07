Increased travel freedom a step in the right direction - WellingtonNZ

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 18:38

Clarification of what New Zealanders can and can’t do in Alert Level 2 has been received as a positive step forward by the businesses in the Wellington region most impacted by the Covid crisis.

WellingtonNZ Destination General Manager David Perks says while the Prime Minister noted ‘this isn’t over yet’, for many tourism, hospitality and retail businesses in the region the confirmation that Kiwi’s will be allowed to travel ‘safely’ is a critical step in sustaining their businesses.

"Domestic visitation delivered $1.93 billion of spend into the Wellington regional economy for the year ending February 2020. Reigniting that spend will begin to bring back security of employment and survival for some businesses and pump some life into communities across the region.

"The vibrancy of our communities from Wellington city to Masterton and Otaki is underpinned by locals and visitors enjoying the people and rich experiences the region has to offer. For many people, the contrasting experiences of what you can do in different places throughout the Wellington region is what makes it such a fulfilling place to live.

"When we get to Level 2 we believe locals will embrace going out to a different parts whether they’re just buying an ice cream or coffee in a different place from where they have lived in their bubble, or perhaps want to have a night away in the city, over the hill, or by the beach.

Whilst the news is positive, businesses and organisations still await a clear view of what will happen in Alert Level 1 and when that will happen. This is important particularly in regard to what form the events for which our city and region is rightly famous for can resume. With many events postponed, this information is urgently required so concrete plans can be made.

Destination Wairarapa Chief Executive Anna Nielson says Wairarapa businesses are looking forward to finally welcoming visitors back from across New Zealand but especially Wellingtonians.

"The impact of opening up tourism is more than just economic. That’s important of course but there is also a strong emotional factor to welcoming Wellingtonians back to the Wairarapa.

"To have family and friends come over the hill to visit after so many weeks will come as a relief to as many families as businesses. The welcome mat is dusted off and ready. We can’t wait."