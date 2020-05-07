One person dies in fatal crash in Marine Parade in Napier - NZ Police

|
One person has died at the scene following a crash today in Marine Parade, Napier.
The crash involving a car and a truck that occurred along SH51 was reported around 11.15am.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
The road is still closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
