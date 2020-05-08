GizzyBus reduced services remain in place

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 10:00

GizzyBus service will continue to operate at a reduced level during Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 2 to help keep drivers and passengers safe and maintain social distancing.

At lower alert levels more people are allowed to access bus services, but extra safety measures are in place:

- Passenger numbers will be limited to ensure physical distancing.

- At Alert levels 2 and 3 passengers must be seated at least 2 metres apart unless they are part of the same bubble.

Council’s WakaKura Bus service also resumed last week to accommodate students returning to school. To manage physical distancing each school has its own dedicated bus.

Parents and guardians of students returning to school on the bus will need to register for the WakaKura service here online

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/waka-kura-school-bus-registration-form/

Go Bus will continue to monitor demand and look to reinstate more services as required.

Go Bus remains committed to ensuring that essential workers can get to and from work, and that the community has fair access to essential services

Please visit our website to find the new bus timetables here

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/gizzybus-timetable/