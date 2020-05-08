Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 10:50

Chorus network statistics released today show that households connected to fibre consumed an average of almost 500GB in April, the equivalent of 12 hours of Zoom video conferencing every day of the month.

The 713,000 connections on fibre carried 495GB on average, surging by nearly 30 percent from February prior to lockdown. The average speed on the Chorus network also increased to more than 150Mbps as more people connected to higher speed fibre plans, like gigabit. Including copper connections, data consumption grew by 34 percent to 406GB.

"Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband," says JB Rousselot, Chorus CEO.

"Now more than ever, having a robust broadband connection has proven critical as we’ve all had to adapt to working and learning from home.

"High bandwidth apps, such as Zoom, have become so important not just for business meetings but for people to stay in contact with friends and family. Fibre is perfect for making use of these tools with its low latency and high download and upload speeds.

"Our fibre network offers Kiwis the fastest, most reliable and affordable broadband available. It isn’t subject to data constraints either meaning everyone can do what they need to do online," Mr Rousselot says.

As the country moved into alert level 3, Chorus recommenced non-essential fibre installations with stringent health and safety measures in place.

Chorus encourages people to visit www.chorus.co.nz and enter their address into the broadband checker to see if fibre is available to them.

"Fibre offers by far the best internet connectivity out there, so if it is available to you, we urge you to call your broadband provider and ask to upgrade," says Mr Rousselot.