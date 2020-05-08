Council starts work on TÄ«tirangi Domain one-way traffic system - GDC

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 12:22

Council starts work on TÄ«tÄ«rangi Domain one-way traffic system

Council are thrilled to be supporting local people back into work so early after the Covid-19 shut down by beginning works on a one-way traffic system on TÄ«tÄ«rangi maunga.

The first phase of work to implement a turnaround area at the base of the maunga on Queen’s Drive begins next week. Contractors Site Worx Civil will complete the work at a cost of $98,519 and it will include:

- An 8.5m radius turning circle

- A painted pedestrian crossing leading to new footpath

- Widening of existing footpaths on either side of Queen’s Drive

The one-way system will be implemented over two years and will introduce a 30km speed limit.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz believes injecting money into our local economy is the best way we can support the recovery of our region. The project is co-funded by NZ Land Transport Fund and Council.

Council has worked alongside NgÄti Oneone and engineers WSP-Opus to determine the safest options for manuhiri and hau kÄenga access to Te Poho-o-RÄwiri Marae and vehicle and pedestrian access to TÄ«tÄ«rangi Domain.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said the first phase of works signals a larger shared-vision with NgÄti Oneone for TÄ«tÄ«rangi maunga.

"We have a fantastic programme of works for the maunga that we are able to continue on with now," she said.

"These activities align to the TÄ«tÄ«rangi Summit Redevelopment project which will create a multi-use facility on the summit, tourism opportunities and a place to educate everyone about the matauranga MÄori of the area."