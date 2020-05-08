Community Grants application deadline extended - Hastings District Council

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 14:27

The deadline for this year’s Community Grants application round has been extended to give groups seeking funding more time to get their applications submitted.

Recognising that COVID-19 may have presented challenges for people thinking of applying, the closing date for 2020/2021 year applications has been extended from May 1 to May 17.

Each year Hastings District Council funds projects that provide services or run programmes that address specific needs in Hastings. The priorities for the Single Year Community Grants are: Uplifting our communities’ wellbeing by providing access to help and advice.

Fostering a sense of pride within our district and across our diverse communities

Promoting happy, healthy and active communities.

In the 2019/2020 year 37 successful applications were awarded a total sum of $245,500 for projects ranging from active brain programmes and stimulation workshops for people suffering from dementia to polo programmes for youth and delivering English classes for people for whom English is their second language.

Organisations are able to apply for up to $20,000 per year. For larger projects it’s unlikely Council will provide the total amount of funding required so groups will need to show how that can attract funding from other agencies and charities outside of Council or have the ability to put in significant amount of money into the project themselves.

All of the grants are contestable so applications’ success depends on how well projects fit with the criteria, the priority of the type of project compared with the others, and the grants money available for allocation.

Applicants need to be able to set out the aims of the project and how the success will be measured, and the cost of the service. They also need to supply their organisation’s most recent annual report and financial accounts. Successful grant recipients must supply a report after the service or programme is completed, showing how the grant money was spent.

Applications are submitted online through the council’s portal, more information at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/grants/community-grants-fund/