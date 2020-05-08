Send your mum some love from your bubble - Thames Coromandel District Council

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 17:27

Mother's Day will be a bit different this year under Alert Level 3, but that doesn’t mean we can’t show our mums how much we love them this Sunday with gestures, gifts and virtual catch-ups.

Get crafty - make her a card or gift

Bake some treats

Check out what local gifts are available for local click and collect or delivery

Grab her a voucher so your mum has something to look forward to when we can move about again

Have your mum's favourite coffee, treat or flowers delivered to her

Make her a virtual photo album

Get in touch over the phone or video-call

Or simply let your mum have a well-deserved sleep in

"It’s great to see our communities coming up with creative ways to show their mother’s how much they appreciate them," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "Keep up the good work and stay mindful during the weekend under Alert Level 3 conditions. We all still need to be at home unless you are doing a necessary task, such as getting food, medication, groceries or travelling to work or to a solo recreational activity.

"If you’re out and about, make sure you are by yourself or only with those within your bubble. Let’s not spoil the gains we’ve made."

Update on Council services

Our Council staff are examining the details the government released yesterday of the Alert Level 2 requirements and we will be announcing changes to Council services as soon as we can. For information on our Council services go to tcdc.govt.nz/covid-19.

The possible move to Alert Level 2 and the restart of domestic travel will be a welcome relief to many of our local businesses. "We're all eager to restart safely and businesses should be planning now for what Level 2 means for their operations," says Mayor Sandra. Click here to read our latest Economic Development update.

We’ve had a great response to our invitation to online forums we're hosting so our local people can understand how the building/construction and hospitality sectors may operate in the medium to long-term as we move through the Alert Levels of COVID-19. Both forums will be hosted by ZOOM:

Hospitality: 3pm, Tuesday 12 May

Building/construction: 5.30pm, Wednesday 13 May

Please register your interest to dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz along with any questions that you would like answered.

We’re also looking at another forum in the next fortnight for the retail sector. See tcdc.govt.nz/supportlocal for more information.

