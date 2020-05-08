Otago Polytechnic implements broad range of measures to combat COVID-19

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 17:32

As Otago Polytechnic prepares to re-open its physical campuses, it is implementing a range of measures aimed at preventing COVID-19 "We will adhere strictly to the Government’s Level-2 protocols, announced on Thursday 7 May," Megan Gibbons, Deputy Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic, says.

"Ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and learners is paramount at all times, and none more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Otago Polytechnic campuses and facilities (libraries, gyms, food outlets, health services etc) will re-open, but the exact date has yet to be determined. It will be based on the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday 11 May."

Otago Polytechnic’s Level-2 measures include the following:

Otago Polytechnic’s campuses have undergone a full bio-clean, and will continue to be cleaned thoroughly

All staff working on campus must complete an online induction course. Swipe card access to campus will only be enabled on completion of this course

Physical distancing requirements-

Gatherings of more than 100 people indoors or outdoors are not permitted-

Remote teaching and learning arrangements should remain available for vulnerable staff and learners

Vulnerable people and those caring for vulnerable people are encouraged to stay home where possible

We require all staff and learners to be in a position to move to fully remote delivery within 24 hours’ notice.

[-The Tertiary Education Commission has advised that there is no specific size limit for education-related gatherings - classes, lectures, workshops etc. [-Notably, physical distancing can be 1 metre instead of 2 metres provided contact tracing registration processes and strict hygiene practices have been put in place.]

Contact tracing measures

To enable efficient and effective contact-tracing (if required):

All staff working on campus are required to check in and out for each building they visit during their workday. This process is managed via a mobile phone application. Classrooms and workshops must maintain a daily log or sign in/sign out sheet that lists all learners who accessed the area, and at what time. All staff must keep a record of who they come in to contact with

Members of the public will be expected to register their visit to OP and must report to the main customer services area of campus in the first instance (both Dunedin and Cromwell). Staff who ‘host’ visitors to campus are expected to provide relevant information about Otago Polytechnic’s Health and Safety and hygiene guidelines to those visitors. Facemasks and PPE

Some programmes will require the use of facemasks and/or gloves in line with industry guidelines, and they will be provided tailored guidance in that regard. Provision of these items will be coordinated by our Campus Services staff.

However, in general, the use of facemasks is not required. If individuals would feel more comfortable wearing one, they are welcome to, but must provide their own. Workspace Hygiene

Cleaning products will be made available for staff working on campus to undertake cleaning of work surfaces, machine controls and other equipment they have used throughout the day.

Hand sanitiser will be made available to all work areas, as well as at entrances to all buildings. Work/Study Areas

Staff working on campus in a desk-based environment may be required to temporarily sit in an alternative workspace, or work from home, if physical distancing of 1 metre cannot be maintained. All people must use stairs and avoid using lifts, unless required due to disability or injury. Directional signage (posters and arrows on the ground) may be present in some buildings to support a one-way flow of foot-traffic through buildings. Additionally, some stairwells will be restricted to either upward or downward flow. We encourage staff and students to limit interactions. It is recommended, where practical, that people interact with their own school and service area groups - and maintain physical distancing of 1 metre.

Social gatherings and staying on campus for longer than is required is discouraged. Rest and Meal Breaks

Break times and lunch times will be managed to ensure physical distancing - and that numbers of people in a particular space do not exceed 100 people.

On-campus food outlets will be open, but will operate in accordance with public health requirements.