Getting ready to spread the wings under Alert Level 2

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 17:34

Picture: While we've been staying home, saving lives, our wide open spaces and popular visitor hotspots have been taking a breather. (Photo courtesy of Destination Coromandel)

The possible move to Alert Level 2 next week and the restart of domestic travel will be a welcome relief to many of our local businesses.

When we do move to the new level (and a decision is due on Monday), almost all businesses should be able to operate in some capacity, with provisions for physical distancing, hygiene and contact tracing. For more information on the government guidelines for business at Alert Level 2 click here.

"We're all eager to restart safely and businesses should be planning now for what Level 2 means for their operations," our Mayor Sandra Goudie says.

"The opportunity for people to travel domestically will be a light on the horizon for those in our visitor industry," she says.

"When the time does come to move around safely, our holiday home owners will be hanging out to get back to the Coromandel, as will other people keen to get out of the cities and see some of our sights. The upcoming school holidays will provide opportunities too," Mayor Sandra says.

Our local business associations agree, yesterday's guidance on operations under Alert Level 2 will inspire some optimism.

Mercury Bay Business Association Chairman Milan Lukic says businesses are itching for people to start travelling to the area.

"People visiting, even for the weekend will provide that extra boost," Mr Lukic says.

"While many businesses have accepted winter will be tough, it's pleasing to see many focusing on the summer ahead - what could be one of our best domestic summers," he says.

"Not only will many Kiwis be ready to get out of the city and head to the beach, but we may even be welcoming a bit of Aussie tourism," Mr Lukic says.

Enterprise Whangamata Chairman Denis Beaver says while many local cafes and food outlets had opened in some capacity during Level 3, restrictions meant it had not necessarily been profitable and they will be hoping for more custom under Level 2.

Concern was emerging from some builders and contractors about work drying up later in the year, he says.

"Businesses that used to look and plan a year forward, are now looking to the next week," Mr Beaver says.

Reminder about Council's economic support

Our Council's focus now is on economic recovery for our district.

This includes redirecting existing economic development budgets towards local business support which will include:

- Promoting local businesses to the domestic market.

- Financial support for lodgement of council consenting/licensing fees to business.

- Business case writing/application support for central government’s ‘shovel ready’ infrastructure funds, and other related funding applications.

- Staff working on proposed initiatives to support economic development for the district. These will be brought back to the appropriate committee or Council meeting in the next six weeks.

Get in touch with us if you want to know more or if you have to repurpose your business in some way and you might need some support.

"The redirection of the economic development budget is complementary to what the government assistance package is offering to businesses - it's not a double dip," Mayor Sandra says. "And again, there will be parameters that businesses will need to meet."

In this update:

Waikato Economic Radar - latest data on our region

Upcoming construction and hospitality industry forums

Tourism industry update

MediaWorks $20 million advertising fund

Te Waka business support

Job-matching website for Waikato

Waikato Economic Radar - a case for better UFB in the Coromandel

This week's Waikato Economic Radar provides a one-off snapshot of data usage across the Coromandel.

Not surprisingly, it shows a significant spike in usage during the lockdown period, when many people were feverishly working from home.

The graph (available to view here) shows a 35 per cent lift in demand (measured in gigabits per second) - well above the 'normal' usage. This was consistent with expectations, given people's dependence on broadband connectivity in this digital age, exacerbated by being at home 24/7.

Of course, the graph is not necessarily an indicator for our whole Thames-Coromandel district, where many of our communities are not on the ultra-fast broadband network.

Communities on the Government's UFB rollout schedule in the Coromandel are as follows:

Thames - complete

Te Puru - complete

Hahei - complete

Coromandel - almost complete

Kuaotunu - almost complete

Matatoki - complete

Tapu - complete

Waiomu - 2nd half of 2020

Whangapoua - almost complete

Matarangi - 2nd half of 2020

Whitianga - 2nd half of 2020

Ferry Landing/Cooks Beach - 1st half of 2021

Whangamata - 2nd half of 2021

Tairua + Pauanui - 1st half 2022

"For many of our communities, access to UFB and online capability is a barrier to business and community activity," Mayor Sandra says.

"The lockdown has demonstrated that now, more than ever, we really need good broadband, so we can work from home.

"We are lobbying the Government and Crown Infrastructure Partners to make this happen more quickly and see if the UFB rollout schedule for our district can be fast-tracked," she says.

"We've successfully lobbied to have Ngarimu and Thornton Bays on the Thames Coast included in the schedule and there are many other spots that we will continue to push to get UFB service, such as Hot Water Beach."

More information: tcdc.govt.nz/broadband

The weekly Waikato Economic Radar collates and tracks key economic data to help understand the impact COVID-19 has had on our region.

The radar is created by Te Waka with the support of Waikato Regional Council economist Blair Keenan and is available to view here

Upcoming construction and hospitality sector forums

Next week we're hosting two separate online forums to understand how the building/construction and hospitality sectors may operate at Alert Level 2 and the next six-to-twelve months.

The forums will look at:

How we can work better together

How we continue to process applications and inspections

Changes to business models and food control plans (hospitality sector)

Council's process for compliance

Health and safety requirements on building sites

Potential scenarios for the sector for the rest of the year

Forum details are as follows:

Hospitality Forum

3pm, Tuesday 12 May

Join meeting via Zoom here

Meeting ID: 743 4509 0195

Password: 2fm2n0

Building and Construction Forum

5:30pm, Wednesday 13 May

Join meeting via Zoom here

Meeting ID: 773 2591 1410

Password: 4U9xb0

---Please register your interest with dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz along with any questions you would like answered.

Events forum

A working group had been established for event organisers around our district to share ideas and information. Contact our District Events Coordinator kirstin.richmond@tcdc.govt.nz if you are interested in joining or to find out how Council can support your event.

Tourism update - no place like home

While we've been staying home, saving lives, our wide open spaces and untouched nature have taken a breather.

For those who have not been able to visit the Coromandel due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, Destination Coromandel is offering a virtual vacation and offering to relive those Coromandel #goodforyoursoul moments through its webcam window on the Coromandel, available here

Take a peek by visiting one of the three webcams:

-Coromandel Coastal Walkway

-Whangamata main beach and boardwalk

-Kaiaua on the Shorebird Coast

Regional tourism restart forum

The Minister of Tourism Kelvin Davis and the chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, Stephen England-Hall, made a virtual visit to the Waikato this morning, for a webinar with Hamilton and Waikato Tourism and our own regional tourism organisation Destination Coromandel.

Minister Davis said work on a trans-Tasman travel bubble would take quite some time (months at least) but there was optimism with Level 2 enabling people to travel around the country again.

Mr England-Hall says research showed New Zealanders were excited to explore New Zealand again. But he cautioned that for some, this will be more challenging financially and there's unlikely to be a spike back to pre-COVID levels of travel.

He says a challenge for the industry lies in changing the way New Zealanders think about our own country as a tourism destination.

Kiwis tend to treat New Zealand differently, as tourists, than other places we travel, he says. An upcoming national campaign will address that.

"We want Kiwis to think about New Zealand just as they would for other international holiday destinations and plan things and get their wallets out," he says.

Destination Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden noted domestic travellers make up about 77-80 per cent of the visitor market for The Coromandel (the Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki districts combined).

He acknowledged that regions will be competing for the domestic dollar, but we first need to compete against other consumer categories. He hopes that Tourism New Zealand's activity will help highlight the essential benefits of domestic travel to Kiwis' health and wellbeing and connecting with others and nature, which we've missed during the COVID lockdown.

Improved data and insights will be another benefit the industry can look forward to. The Coromandel has previously enjoyed solid visitor numbers, while the opportunity to grow value for our communities in the long-term remains.

"First, we have to get people into the mindset of wanting to travel again," Mr Dryden says.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson says domestic travellers make up 70-75 per cent of Waikato's total visitor numbers and it was well placed for visitors being close to the Auckland drive market.

"Our geographic location will be a strength to try and get our economy and tourism businesses up and running," Mr Dawson says. "We need to make sure we offer some great propositions for people to holiday here over winter."

Mr Dawson was hopeful some events would be up and running in our region from November.

Steps for local tourism businesses to take

If you are a tourism operator, make sure you’re signed up to the Destination Coromandel industry newsletter by scrolling to the bottom of the home page on www.thecoromandel.com

You're also encouraged to list your business on www.thecoromandel.com For the year ahead there’ll be no listing fee as Destination Coromandel looks to stimulate travel to The Coromandel. Sign up to be included here.

You can view a summary of Destination Coromandel's flexible, seasonal strategy to market The Coromandel as restrictions on travel are eased here.

MediaWorks launches $20M media fund to help NZ businesses

Remember that MediaWorks has made a $20 million advertising fund available to help support small businesses, community organisations and new brands affected by COVID-19.

The fund provides free advertising space in local and national markets across the MediaWorks stable of radio, TV, outdoor and digital platforms between May-July - including Coromandel's More FM.

It's available for small and medium-sized enterprises that are open for business, or able to trade on an e-commerce platform, as well as start-up businesses that meet the criteria.

For more information visit mediafund.co.nz

Te Waka business support

Te Waka is our regional economic development agency for the Waikato and is working to support businesses in the following ways.

Guidance for employers:

Te Waka offers general information about the employment space, including the support systems in place, in an article available here

Business information

Te Waka’s website has more Covid-19 links and important information for business on its website here.

Connect and learn through a webinar

Watch one of Te Waka’s recent webinars on a range of business support topics Upcoming topics include resilient leadership and how to adjust to change. Explore the webinars here

Business support is just a Zoom call away

Business advisors from Te Waka are now booking Zoom online meeting slots with Waikato business owners. Book now and chat to someone. Advisors can also talk by phone, if that is preferred. More information here To secure a slot, call Te Waka on 07 857 0538; or email businessgrowth@tewaka.nz

Job-matching website for Waikato region

Waikato.nxtstep.co.nz is a free job-matching website to match employers and job-seekers across the Waikato region.

Waikato Nxtstep was created by the Cambridge Business Chamber, in collaboration with Te Waka.

Creators say because the site's sole focus is our local region, they hope it will help find solutions fast for Waikato families, neighbours and friends and help us all pull together to keep our local economy going.

To access the site https://waikato.nxtstep.co.nz/