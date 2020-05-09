Waikato Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 9 May, 2020 - 22:11

One lucky Lotto player from the Waikato will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Project Prima Volta gives teenagers in Hawke’s Bay the opportunity to find their own voice, through song and in life. On tonight's live Lotto draw they sang ‘Lean On Me' from their bubbles as a reminder to all New Zealanders that there’s always someone to lend a hand.

100% of Lotto NZ profits go to over 3,000 great causes each year. Every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone from the Waikato who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto NZ counters in dairies and convenience stores are able to re-open under Alert Level 3. All other stores including supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will re-open their Lotto counters at Alert Level 2.

Customers can also purchase their tickets online at www.MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

To find out more about Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit: www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19