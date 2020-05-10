Fatal crash near Edgecumbe

Sunday, 10 May, 2020 - 07:50

One person has died following a crash on Te Teko Road, near Edgecumbe, last night.

Police received a report of the crash about 11:20pm.

A car had struck a horse.

The driver and sole occupant died at the scene.

Te Toko Road remains closed between Okaahu Road and Powell Road this morning while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should instead travel via Grieve Road and/or Otakiri Road.