Sudden death in Tokoroa

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died at a residential address in Tokoroa today.
Emergency services were called to the property just before 2pm.
Police are currently in the initial stages of establishing the circumstances.
A scene examination will be carried out.
Further updates will be given when available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice