Homicide investigation launched in Tokoroa

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 08:51

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a residential address in Tokoroa yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an address on Moa Place just before 2pm.

On arrival the man, a 34-year-old local, was found deceased.

Police are speaking to one person in relation to the investigation.

A scene examination will continue at the property today.

Police are also speaking to witnesses but we would like to hear from anyone else who may have information that can assist the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone that has information who are yet to come forward are urged to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.