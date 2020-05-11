North Frame pedestrian bridge construction underway in Chch

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 12:28

Construction of a pedestrian bridge in the North Frame, connecting the City Promenade to Cambridge Terrace in Christchurch, is now underway.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says it’s great to be getting physical work started at a time when construction activity is so important to the local economy.

"Infrastructure projects are going to be an important part of our economic recovery. Fulton Hogan will have around five to eight people working at the site for much of the year and money will also be flowing through to its suppliers.

"The City Promenade is increasingly being used by cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and we want to see more of that.

"The 32-metre-long, 3.5-metre-wide bridge sits on a naturally desirable crossing point along the Promenade so it will make the journey easier for people heading to or from the north of the city or the recently announced Catholic Church Precinct.

"To achieve a bridge that is both attractive and easy to maintain, the bridge will be constructed of concrete rather than steel. Steel structures require more maintenance and are susceptible to corrosion."

Fulton Hogan has been awarded a $3.1m contract to deliver the North Frame pedestrian bridge. A total of $600k will be spent on design, engineering and other professional services as part of the project.

ÅtÄkaro, a Seattle Sister Cities representative, Matapopore and Council staff have worked together to incorporate elements that reflect the local ecology and enhance the existing artwork "Taurapa" into the design.

Matapopore Chairperson, Aroha Reriti-Crofts, says the bridge balustrades will feature a harakeke design.

"The linking of harakeke blades through weaving is a symbol of strength, which is important for a bridge. The flow and curve of the leaves also reference the linking of arms as a way to cross rivers.

"The flowing river pattern etched on the bridge deck represents the concept of Ki uta ki tai (from the mountains to the sea), which acknowledges the important connections between people and communities, people and the land, and people and water."

Around 1400 native plants and trees will be added to the riverbanks surrounding the bridge to help integrate it into the landscape.

The bridge will not disturb the main vertical element of the Taurapa sculpture, which was commissioned by the Seattle Sister City Committee in 1997. One of the trailing stones will be moved to accommodate the base of the bridge. Informative signage will be added to the area.

Work on the North Frame pedestrian bridge is expected to be completed early next year, subject to weather and river conditions and any increase in COVID-19 restrictions.