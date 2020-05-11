Police locate man who escaped Corrections custody

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 14:56

Police have located the 29-year-old man who escaped Corrections custody yesterday evening.

He was arrested without incident in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

He has been charged with escapes custody and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

We’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience.

We appreciate this was a stressful time for the community while officers searched for the man.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police don’t have any further comment to make.