Name release and appeal for information - Te Teko Road crash

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 16:16

Police can now name the woman who died after her car crashed into a horse on Te Teko Road, near Edgecumbe, on 9 May.

She was 59-year-old Elizabeth Edwards of Edgecumbe.

Police extend their sympathies to her family.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

We would like to urge anyone who had witnessed the crash or has any information about the ownership of the horse to contact Police.

The crash occurred around 11.15pm.

If you have any information that can assist with investigation please call Police on 105 quoting file number 200510/2604.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.