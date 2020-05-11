'Chief Victims Advisor backs increased support for family violence services'

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 16:58

The Chief Victim Advisor to Government Dr Kim McGregor has welcomed the Government’s announcement today that it will invest $183 million over four years for family violence services including Refuges, helplines, crisis services, those who work with elder abuse and perpetrators of family violence.

"As New Zealand transitions out of the higher levels of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, now - more than ever - we will need our specialist NGOs to be ready to support those who have been harmed during this time," says Dr McGregor.

"New Zealand already had shocking rates of family violence cases prior to the lockdown, and during the lockdown I have heard how stretched many of these critical services have been.

"Isolation is an ideal context for control. Over recent weeks many people, especially women and children, will have been harmed within their bubbles. In many cases they will not have had safe ways to reach out for help.

"It is especially important that Kaupapa MÄori services are well resourced to meet multiple complexities and demands that whanau, families and communities are faced with.

"I am relieved there will be this funding boost to help retain specialist staff, and deal with the expected increased need," says Dr McGregor.