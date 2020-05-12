Public Zooming and phone hotline, innovative ways to provide feedback to NPDC

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 09:30

Public ‘Zoominars’ with Councillors will provide a modern forum for NPDC to gather feedback on its proposed multi-million-dollar plans to help residents and businesses hit by the Covid-19 economic storm as part of its revised yearly budget. And for those not online, they can talk to a person via our dedicated phone ‘Feedback Hotline’ to share their views.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says: "Our revised yearly budget includes a range of proposed Back on Our Feet initiatives from slashing fees for restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and builders to giving Taranaki suppliers an advantage when bidding for NPDC jobs, as together we weather the Covid-19 economic storm. "We’re keen to hear what you think and are looking forward to new ideas and feedback," says Mayor Holdom.

NPDC’s annual plan for the year ahead has been revised because of the Covid economic shock, including a $5.4 million drop in income. Proposed rate increases have been halved to about 2.5% for the average home and the operating budget is approximately $175 million.

The proposed package of projects to help the District get Back On Our Feet are worth about $20 million. Already in place are an $8 million rates relief package and $165,000 in funding to Venture Taranaki to support small to medium businesses. NPDC is asking for feedback on:

Continuing to ‘Buy local’ and giving Taranaki contractors and suppliers an advantage when bidding for NPDC jobs.

Keeping tradies in work making residents’ homes warmer and greener via our expanded Home Insulation scheme, $7.5 million.

Slashing fees for local businesses including restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and builders, $1.3 million.

Giving faster access to boosted community funding for grassroots groups, $450,000.

Topping up property owners to help enhance main street buildings, $50,000.

Public feedback runs from the 12 to 26 of May 2020.

The Details

Fill in our 5 minute survey here newplymouthnz.com/BackOnOurFeet and go in the draw to win a voucher to support local businesses Get Back on their Feet. There are six SOS vouchers up for grabs, including a main prize of $500.

Head to newplymouthnz.com/zoominars to see details about the times and topics of the three public ‘Zoominars’. All welcome.

Call 06 759 6060 from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and ask for the ‘Feedback hotline’ and our team is available to talk, take your feedback and fill in the survey over the phone.