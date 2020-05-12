Operation Quattro: Arrest made in human remains homicide case

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 10:05

Police investigating the murder of a person found buried in a shallow grave in the central North Island have made an arrest.

Following the discovery of the remains near Tongariro in March, Police launched a homicide investigation - Operation Quattro.

Yesterday afternoon a 29-year-old man was arrested by Waitemata Police.

He has been charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder and will be appearing this morning in the Waitakere District Court.

Formal identification of the deceased remains ongoing, however Police believe the murder victim is Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, whose whereabouts had been unaccounted for since 2017.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says the arrest is a result of the hard work and dedication by the investigation team over an extended period of time.

"The homicide investigation is ongoing and Police enquiries are continuing.

Further arrests are expected to be made over the course of our investigation."

Police continue to ask anyone with information about this case to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447).

Mandarin-speaking Police officers are available to speak to those who wish to talk with someone in Mandarin.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - referencing ‘Ricky Wang’.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to make any further comment.