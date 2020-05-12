Southern Landfill opens to public at Level 2 with precautions in place - WCC

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 12:20

Southern Landfill opens to public at Level 2 - with precautions in place

Q: When will Southern Landfill reopen to the public?

A: The Southern Landfill will reopen to the public on Thursday 14 May at 7.30am.

Q: What hours will Southern Landfill be operating?

A: Landfill will be open normal hours, except on weekends where it will close at 3.30pm to allow the site to be cleared during expected heavy congestion periods.

Q: When’s the best time to go to the landfill to avoid queues?

A: If possible, we recommend that you either delay your visit or come to the landfill on the same day that your recycling collection takes place - this will allow us to better manage queues and prevent people being turned away.

Please avoid weekends, as queues are anticipated to be at least 2 hours long, and the landfill will shut at 3.30pm on Saturday 16 May and Sunday 17 May to allow us to clear customers through the landfill before 5pm. This may continue to following weekends depending on necessity.

Q: Can I come on any day of the week?

A: Yes, you can, but we recommend that you don’t come during the first weekend of Alert Level 2 if possible, as we expect significant queues.

We expect queues, and will be asking that people delay their visit if possible, and to be patient and kind. If possible, we recommend that you come to the landfill on the same day that your recycling collection takes place - this will allow us to better manage queues and prevent people being turned away.

Q: Why will there be queues?

A: On a pre-COVID-19 busy day, queues can be up to an hour. At Level 2, we anticipate a build-up of waste to be disposed of, impacted by increased space between bays at the transfer station, which means we will be operating at 50% capacity to normal - this will mean that your wait will likely be longer than normal, especially as we have been closed for the last 6 weeks.

Q: How will you manage queues?

A: We will have traffic control on site to make sure that the queues are managed.

We will need to give right of way to commercial vehicles and sludge trucks, so if you are a regular visitor to the site, the process will be slightly different - there will be a control point just as you come into the landfill gate, and there will be another one controlling traffic onto the transfer station. We’ll have plenty of people on hand to direct you to the right spot.

The transfer station will operate on a 1 out 1 in basis - just like your local supermarket.

Q: Will I be turned away if the queues are too long?

A: Possibly. We’re shutting the gates at the weekend at 3.30pm to make sure we can get everyone already waiting in a queue through to the transfer station and exiting the site before the landfill shuts at 5pm.

We need to make sure that the roads to and from the landfill are also kept safe, so if the queue is outside of the landfill gates, we will be turning people away so that we can keep the road free for our commercial vehicles and sludge trucks.

Q: Why can’t you have longer hours at the landfill to deal with the demand?

A: We need to make sure that our operations are safe. As it is nearly dark at 5pm, we need to make sure that we don’t have members of the public on site after this time, as it is too difficult for us to manage safety risks.

Q: Why aren’t you accepting cash?

A: Central and Local Government recommend cashless payment solutions during Alert Level 2 to reduce the potential for person to person contact. Recommendations include self-

checkout kiosks and the use of Paywave ™ where possible. Following the guidelines for cashless payment, Southern Landfill has installed a contactless solution at our weighbridge for customers disposing of waste during Alert Level 2.

Q: What happens if I don’t have Paywave?

A: We will be accepting Eftpos payments as well as Paywave. At this stage we will not be accepting cash. If customers are not able to pay using contactless or Eftpos, they will need to wait until Level 1.

Q: Does that mean I can drop off my green waste at the Landfill now?

A: Yes, at Level 2 you can bring your green waste to the landfill. Please note that we are expecting an increase in demand for landfill services, so you should expect delays.

Q: Will the Tip Shop and Recycle Centre be open?

A: No. The Tip Shop and Recycle Centre will remain closed at Level 2, so we are advising customers not to bring any recyclable or reusable items as these will be landfilled.

Q: Why isn’t the Tip Shop and Recycle centre open?

A: We are still working through how the Tip Shop will operate with the required hygiene requirement, contactless transactions and physical distancing. All of the items that are dropped-off at the Tip Shop need to be manually handled and closely inspected by our staff, so we need to make sure we can do this safely without putting our staff at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

At this stage we plan to reopen in Level 1, but we’ll be reviewing this, particularly if Level 2 is for an extended amount of time.

The bulk recycling drop-off will remain closed until the Tip Shop reopens. We have concerns around ensuring the safety of our customers especially around maintaining the required

minimum 2 meter distancing rule when using the recycling facilities and with the Tip Shop still closed, we cannot monitor the drop off points for illegal dumping. In addition to this, we are expecting high amounts of traffic, and we will not be able to facilitate a safe entry or exit from the site.

We’re working really hard towards getting our plans in place and the Tip Shop cleaned up so that we will be ready to open when Alert Level 1 is announced.

Q: Why are you not making Landfill and yellow bags free?

A: The Southern Landfill and rubbish and recycling kerbside collections are paid for by Landfill fees and the purchase of yellow rubbish bags - it is not paid for by rates. We need to keep these costs in place to maintain these essential services.

However, if you choose to dispose of your rubbish in official council yellow bags at the landfill rather than through our kerbside system; we will not charge you for the weight of those bags as the price of disposal is already paid for through the purchase of the bag.

Q: How can I reduce the amount of rubbish I’m putting out?

A: To reduce food waste, try meal planning and shopping with a list, check out the Easy Choice recipe book and other tips to reduce waste and save money on the Love Food Hate Waste website. If you already have a bokashi, worm farm or compost bin, make the most of these for your food scraps. Don’t forget you can put ripped paper and cardboard, including pizza boxes, into your compost bin or use it for new garden beds or mulching around trees.

To minimise food packaging, aim to buy bigger containers rather than lots of small ones. Using milk powder will cut down on bulky milk containers. Opt for dry products over canned. Dry beans, chickpeas and lentils just need soaking overnight. Most supermarkets now sell shampoo and conditioner as solid bars, using these will decrease the amount of plastic bottles that end up as waste.

Wellington’s bulk stores are operating. Order online and pick up from the stores in their reusable, sterilised glass jars.

You could aim for the ultimate, local, package free food and plant some winter vegetables, seeds are available online. Remember, some food can be grown on a deck or indoors, and not all food takes a long time to grow: sprouting legumes can be ready to eat within a few days. For more ideas check out sortwaste.nz and our website.