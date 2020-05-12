Council services at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 - GDC

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 12:28

Gisborne District Council, like many businesses throughout New Zealand, is opening a range of its services at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 but it is all part of a gradual move to what will become a new normal.

Council has measures in place to ensure the safety of both staff and customers. Awarua Fitzherbert Street will be open from Thursday, between 10am and 2pm, with physical distancing and contact tracing protocols in place. Council’s Te Puia Springs service centre remains closed.

People are still encouraged to do as much as possible online and all payments at Council customer services will be cashless.

Parking will continue to be free in the city. The Olympic Pools and HB Williams Memorial Library both remain closed at this stage with a decision on the likely timeframe of opening to be made later this week. The Cemetery Office is also open but enquiries by phone or email are encouraged.

Public toilets will open at Level 2 also. Council workers are spraying high touch points around the district with environmentally-friendly disinfectant but people are encouraged to continue regular handwashing and sanitising, and not to touch unless need be. Freedom camping areas around the region are closed and will be monitored.

The Transfer Station in Innes Street now has its recycling chutes open from Thursday alongside the other services and with physical distancing guidelines in place. All payment is still cashless. Rubbish and recycling collection continues as normal.

People are encouraged to access all Council services through the website www.gdc.govt.nz or 0800 653 800.