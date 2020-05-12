Defendant in Auckland Council bribery case gets home detention - SFO

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 12:38

A former Auckland Council employee has been sentenced to five and a half months’ home detention for corrupting a council procurement process for financial gain.

Sundeep Dilip Rasila (42) was sentenced today in the Auckland High Court while his co-defendant, businessman Sunil Chand (56), has had his sentencing delayed to resolve a factual issue.

Mr Rasila had previously pleaded guilty to corruptly accepting a kickback as a council employee, while Mr Chand admitted paying the bribe in return for his company being awarded a $140,150 Auckland Council contract. The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Mr Rasila accepted a $7,500 kickback in August 2018 for arranging for Mr Chand’s business, On Time Print, to secure a contract for supply of 22,000 Universal Serial Bus (USB) devices to the council. As a result of being awarded the contract, On Time Print made a profit of approximately $58,000. The investigation by the SFO found this to be the only instance of a kickback being received by Mr Rasila during his employment at Auckland Council.

The Director of the SFO, Julie Read, said, "Corruption in the public sector diverts public funds from those who most need the support of public services. For this reason, public sector corruption is a high priority for the SFO. As a council employee, Mr Rasila was required to disclose the nature of his relationship with Mr Chand and his business, but he never did this. Mr Rasila’s actions were deceitful, corrupt and criminal, and run counter to the fair way of doing business that New Zealand has a reputation for."