Covid-19 Level 2 update - NPDC

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 13:02

General

- Level 2 is a big step in getting Back on Our Feet and back in business.

- But we all have to Play it Safe because we’re not out of the Covid-19 woods yet.

- We must keep gatherings to under ten people.

- We need to stick to the 2 metre physical distancing rule for customers/members of the public/strangers and the 1 metre rule for workmates.

- You can travel locally and regionally but avoid large groups and limit public transport.

- Keep washing your hands.

NPDC

- Many of us will continue to work remotely.

- We will be starting to reopen some of our facilities but only when all the safe working rules for Alert Level 2 are in place.

- We’re continuing to be open virtually and offering a contactless service so give us a call on 759 6060 or email us enquiries@npdc.govt.nz

What’s opening

- Our main customer service centre in Liardet Street, New Plymouth, will reopen under the safe working rules for Alert Level 2.

- Our boat ramps and playgrounds will gradually reopen again from Thursday but remember keep two metres away from strangers and keep washing your hands.

- The rubbish collection will be back to normal. We can re-open our recycling plant with Alert Level 2 safe working rules. We can start to process mixed recyclables (yellow bins) again and we will stop sending it to landfill.

- Our district libraries and customer centres will re-open but with limits on the number of visitors allowed in at once.

- Our parking team will be back on the job.

- Freedom campers will be able to get back on the road, travel between regions and camp at approved freedom camping locations.

- The road up to Egmont National Park Visitor Centre will reopen.

- We’re working through plans to reopen Puke Ariki, the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Brooklands Zoo.

- There will be changes to the way we operate as we continue to Play it Safe:

Public programmes will remain closed

There will be multiple cleans each day

We’ll be asking everyone to keep at least 2 metres from strangers and people who aren’t in your bubble

We’ll need details for contact tracing

We’ll be using contactless payment only

We’ll be asking people to stay at home if they’re feeling unwell

We will be limiting entry and groups can’t top ten people

We’ll be asking for patience and kindness, as there’s likely to be queues for some facilities.

- Some of our venues like the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium will remain closed.

- Todd Energy Aquatic Centre has been getting a lockdown makeover and will reopen with a splash in the next few weeks. We’ve taken the opportunity to empty the pools and give them much needed maintenance. and install a new water filtration system.