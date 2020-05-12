QLDC announces alert level two services

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:42

As Aotearoa New Zealand transitions to Alert Level Two, there will be further changes in services delivered for the local community by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

Should you need to engage in person, QLDC’s Gorge Road (Queenstown) and Ardmore Street (WÄnaka) offices will reopen with distancing restrictions in place. Perspex barriers will be installed, and only cashless forms of payment will be accepted. However, where possible people are encouraged to visit the QLDC website as a first port of call as many transactions can be completed, and information found, on the site. Council phone lines will continue to operate as usual.

In line with Central Government guidance that the ten-person maximum also applies to ‘public meetings’, Formal Council, WÄnaka Community Board and committee meetings will continue to take place via video conferencing and social media streaming. Please refer to notices in local media or advice on the QLDC website for confirmation of how each meeting will be conducted.

Please find further changes to individual QLDC departments below.

Solid Waste > Kerbside collections will continue as normal

> Frankton Recycling Centre (Materials Recovery Facility) remains closed while some urgent repairs are undertaken ahead of reopening. It is anticipated this facility will reopen 1 June

> Kerbside collection trucks will recommence collecting mixed recycling separately from rubbish ahead of the reopening of the Materials Recovery Facility. Once this facility reopens mixed recycling will again be processed for transporting to recycling markets

> Glass continues to be collected separately and sent for recycling

> Residential bin repairs will resume

> Council run community green waste sites will not be operating under Alert Level 2 due to an inability to manage these sites in accordance with the guidelines

> Inorganic collections for remote communities will recommence

> The landfill will be open for account holders

> Public litter bins will continue to be serviced, with service level requirements being monitored until standard collections are resumed (based on servicing need)

> Online resources have been developed for delivering Waste Education (e.g. Enviroschools and EERST) and educators are working directly with their schools regarding education requirements

> The Transfer Stations will reopen fully including on weekends, however access to the Transfer Stations will continue via the online booking system. The booking hours will be extended for Alert Level 2. Areas for diversion of items such as green waste, scrap metal, e-waste and hazardous goods will be accessible during Alert Level 2, however you must have a booking to access the facility. We are asking users to adhere to the booking system to prevent our facilities from becoming overwhelmed. Note interactions must be contactless, so payment is by account or paywave only. No cash will be accepted 3 Waters and Road Maintenance

> Three Waters and Roading Maintenance operations will be back to business as usual but maintaining physical distancing provisions. Preventative maintenance and operational tasks will be undertaken as normal

Parks

> Public toilets will open with increased cleaning procedures in place

> Tracks and trails will remain open

> Most parks facilities such as playgrounds, skate parks, pump tracks and drinking fountains will be

reopened with increased cleaning procedures and safe practice messaging in place. Frisbee golf will be phased in as level 2 progresses

> Normal maintenance procedures will resume

> Garden and reserve maintenance operations will return to normal

Libraries

> Arrowtown, Frankton, HÄwea, Queenstown and WÄnaka libraries will reopen on Monday morning. One person per bubble will be allowed in at any one time, and each library will host a maximum of between 10 and 20 customers at any one time. To enable as many people as possible to access venues each day, users will be asked to limit their visits to 15 minutes.

> Glenorchy, Kingston and Makarora libraries cannot open at this time as their more limited space does not yet allow for the required physical distancing; additional measures are being implemented to allow these venues to reopen later this month

> Once open, libraries will establish a click and collect service in addition to normal browsing and borrowing; instructions for this new service will be available on the Libraries website shortly

> Access to wifi and the internet on library computers will resume in Frankton and Queenstown, while an external wifi space will be created at Arrowtown and WÄnaka. Print and copying services will resume at all open libraries. All library use is subject to distancing protocols

Sport and Recreation

> QLDC Sport and Recreation will open most facilities at 8.00am on Saturday 16 May. Queenstown Events Centre (QEC), Wanaka Recreation Centre (WRC) and Council-managed community venues will revert to normal operating hours from this time

> This includes the swimming pools, indoor courts and outdoor fields at QEC and WRC, and the Alpine Health and Fitness gym and group fitness studios at QEC. In addition venues like Arrowtown Community Centre and Athenaeum Hall, Lake Hayes Pavilion, Lake Wanaka Centre, Luggate Community Centre and Queenstown Memorial Centre will be available to existing groups and new bookings

> Many QLDC Sport and Recreation staff members have been seconded to the Council’s welfare team and other departments while facilities have been closed. Opening on Saturday enables management and staff to regroup and implement the measures required by central government to reopen and operate safely under Level 2

> Level 2 guidelines also mean the reopening of some sport and recreation facilities will be staggered, with ongoing restrictions compared to pre-lockdown use. Hence some non-core services will initially remain closed while new systems are implemented. These include the hot pools at QEC and WRC, the hydroslides and indoor climbing wall at QEC, and Playtime - the childcare facilities for gym members at QEC.

More detailed information and guidance for sport and recreation members, user groups and the wider community will be issued throughout the week.

Regulatory

> Animal control will return to normal. Noise control is available to respond to complaints.

> Parking enforcement will return to normal

> Freedom camping enforcement will return to normal

Resource Consents

> All resource consent applications will be processed. Site visits will be undertaken with the same Covid-19 procedures as under Alert Level 3

> Applications that require expert input, including a site visit, will be processed.

> Both limited and publicly notified applications will be notified within the standard 20 working day submission period

> Although hearings can now be held in person, due to continuing COVID restrictions many will continue to be held over Skype or Zoom where possible

> Pre-application meetings will occur online over Skype or Zoom

> Our Duty Planner service remains available through Skype and email; however, because Skype may not be consistently reliable, it is recommended that queries are emailed to services@qldc.govt.nz "Attention Duty Planner"

> Planning enquiries will continue to be handled via email or Skype calls.

> All meetings with external parties will continue to be held online as staff will not be attending any meetings in person under Alert Level 2

> Hearings for notified resource consents that involve a large number of submitters and/or experts, and those that have a high level of community interest, will remain postponed until further notice. These and will be reviewed as we move through Level 2 and staff will continue to liaise directly with applicants that fall into this category

Building and Planning

> Building and Planning procedures will remain unchanged from Alert Level 3

Updates and further details can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19