Napier Council facilities reopening

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 15:18

Many of Napier City Council’s facilities will re-open at the commencement of Alert Level 2, on Thursday 14 May.

"It’s great news that we can reopen and get back to business," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"That said, things won’t be as they used to be. We will of course be following the strict hygiene rules that are essential under Alert Level 2. We need to ensure the safety of everyone, so please be kind and cooperate with the instructions given to you by our facilities staff. Their instructions will ensure that we all remain as safe as possible."

Visitors to Council facilities will be required to record their contact details and the date and time of their visit. Physical distancing of 1 metre will need to be maintained at all times between people who don’t know each other, and entry fees will only be cashless transactions.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming people back to our facilities, however if you are feeling unwell, please hold off your visit until your symptoms clear," says Mayor Wise.

Council facilities open during Alert Level 2:

- Napier City Council Customer Service Centre (opens on Monday 18 May.8:30am - 5pm. A one in, one out policy will be implemented for Level 2, so expect to queue)

- Napier Aquatic Centre (visit www.napieraquatic.co.nz for further details on how the pool will operate and which pools will be open.)

- Napier Libraries (Napier Library branch at MTG Hawke’s Bay will be closed weekends)

- National Aquarium of New Zealand (2pm shark feeding keeper talk cancelled)

- MTG Hawke’s Bay (Access to the museum is via the main entrance only.)

- Napier i-SITE (from Monday 18 May)

- Par2 Mini golf (from Friday 15 May)

- Kennedy Park Resort (has been open all Alert Levels)

- Bay Skate (Monday 18 May from 3pm)

- Napier Municipal Theatre (Box office only, opens Monday 18 May 9am-3pm, Mon - Fri)

- Napier Conference Centre (For confirmed bookings only. Staff are contactable by phone or email only - no walk-in enquiries.)

- McLean Park

The Faraday Centre will remain closed for the time being, due to most of its volunteers being older residents who are at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

For more details on how Alert Level 2 will look for each facility, please visit their individual websites.

Other Council services and spaces that will open on Thursday are:

- Reserves and cemeteries

- Off lead areas for dogs

- Public toilets (due to all toilets requiring a full clean, there will be staggered opening days, with higher use toilets opening first)

- All self-contained and non-self-contained freedom camping sites

- Playgrounds including drinking fountains and barbeques (subject to full cleaning first)

- Normal parking fees and restrictions will apply

For the latest information, go to Council’s website www.napier.govt.nz keyword search #FacilitiesLevel2