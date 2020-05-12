Buyer confidence is high, but they needs more houses for sale - Nest Home Loans

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 15:30

Nest Home Loans CEO, Jeff Kerwin, says he is still seeing very high levels of good quality buyer enquiry, but current home owners who were postponing their selling plans should consider selling now.

Mr Kerwin says they have received similar levels of enquiry in the last two weeks compared with the ‘pre-Covid’ market. There are lots of high quality first home buyers in the market but there is a distinct lack of houses for sale. Many of our clients are still in multi offer situations, even now during the Covid crisis. This is very encouraging for sellers.

With the large number of pre-approved buyers in the market, and most sales going to multi-offer, there has never been a better time to sell. Nest Home Loans currently has more than 100 buyers who are pre-approved or in the process to be approved. Recent monthly house sales per month for Harcourts, Lodge and Lugtons sit around 250 per month. With Nest being just one mortgage advising company in Hamilton, this demonstrates the gap between buyers and sellers right now.

"There are so many buyers in the market, and so few houses for sale that most sales go to multi offer which usually results in a higher price for the seller. There has never been a better time to sell than now."

With the Covid level being downgraded to Level 2, it will make it easier for buyers to view houses and Mr Kerwin believes this will bring more buyers into the market who have been waiting to view houses.