Hawke’s Bay man charged in relation to death of baby - NZ Police

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 16:25

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard:

A 27-year-old Hawke’s Bay man has been charged in relation to the death of a seven-month-old girl in Porangahau, Central Hawke’s Bay, in October 2019.

The man is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on 13 May, charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The charges follow a lengthy investigation into the baby’s death at a residential address in Porangahau on 8 October 2019.

Emergency services called to the property found the baby unresponsive and tragically she was unable to be revived.