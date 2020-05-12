Body located in water at Evans Bay - NZ Police

|
Police were notified around 12.40pm today that a body had been located in the water at Evans Bay near the Evans Bay marina.
The body has been brought ashore, and formal identification will now take place.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.
