ICC to reopen at Alert Level 2

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 16:59

Invercargill City Council is delighted to be able to welcome customers back into its offices, facilities, and places people love to visit at Alert Level 2, albeit with some changes in place.

Splash Palace, Invercargill Public Library, Bluff Service Centre, and the Civic Administration Building will all open their doors to the public on Thursday May 14.

However, some changes have been made to hours to ensure our staff and the public can practise good hygiene and safe physical distancing while delivering and accessing services.

We ask that our customers are patient as we work through what this looks like over the coming days, and encourage anyone who is unsure to call our customer services team to seek advice or ask for clarification about our opening hours.

A full list of services which will reopen in Alert Level 2 is below.

This information will be regularly updated on our website as any changes are made.

In all cases, special consideration has been given to keeping staff and the public safe and healthy. We ask that anyone who visits our facilities follow the instructions given by staff, as well as any signs or floor markings.

In many cases, we will need to note down visitor details for contact tracing purposes. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.