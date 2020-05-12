Key message is 'Play it Safe' - Waitaki District Libraries

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 16:59

As Level 2 approaches, we’re all getting pretty excited about returning that pile of library books and getting some new ones out, but a little patience will be required. "There is a two stage process to libraries reopening at Level 2," explains Waitaki Libraries Manager Philip van Zijl. "Firstly we need to manage the return and quarantining of approximately 6000 items. Secondly, we need to manage opening safely to the public with limited hours and services to meet Public Health requirements including social distancing, hand hygiene and contact tracing."

After-Hours Bins: Åamaru Public Library: The bin will be open from Thursday May 14; Monday - Friday 9- 5pm. Saturdays: 8 -11am. It will not be open during evenings initially. Palmerston Library: The afterhours bin will be open from Thursday May 14 9am

If you have books from other branches do not return them until your branch library is open.

Opening Hours for the Public during Alert Level 2: Tentatively May 21 Åamaru Public Library: Monday - Friday 10am-3pm; closed on weekends Palmerston Library: Monday - Friday 10:30am-3:30 pm

All other branches remain temporarily closed.

7 Ways to Safely Use Your Library:

1. If you are sick, stay home; don't return your books even through the after-hours bins; 2. Check the online catalogue for the items you want before you come in:

https://library.waitaki.govt.nz/ - use a list; bring your library card. Staff will not be handling your personal effects including digital devices and library cards;

3. Come alone if possible - we will be letting you in as 1 in and 1 out with a limit to the number of people allowed on the premises in relation to the size of our libraries;

4. Sanitise your hands when you enter; 5. You will sign a manual register for contact tracing purposes: your privacy will be

protected; 6. Stay 2 metres apart from people outside your bubble - both outside and inside the

library - there will be markers for social distancing near kiosks and desks, as well as signage;

7. Only stay for the time you need to do your transaction - e.g. borrowing items, using the computers, the WiFi etc. Please note, although computers will be available we are restricting their use to essential tasks.

We are still contactable via phone (03) 433-0850, email: library@waitaki.govt.nz

There may be some delay in getting back to you but will respond as soon as we can.

"Please note that there will be limitations and restrictions on some of our services, which we cannot list in detail here. Please consult our FAQ link: https://library.waitaki.govt.nz/

Lastly, we know not everyone can access information or services online, but our friendly staff will be able to help you or your friends should you contact us. For example, newspapers cannot be accessed at this time due to contamination risk but if people are wanting death notices we have a solution to assist you. We’re always here to help and we can’t wait to see you all again."