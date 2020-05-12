Road resealing under way across Northland's highway network - NZTA

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 18:13

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be increased daytime resealing work on state highways in Northland over the next few weeks.

The work is part of the summer resealing programme which has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic response and Alert Level 4 and 3 work restrictions.

Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the daytime work is to try to catch up on the resealing schedule before winter. The work is weather dependent.

"To ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network going into winter it is critical that that we carry out this essential maintenance."

"Works will be undertaken during the day between 7:00AM and 5:00PM and we will be closely monitoring our sites for traffic congestion during morning peak periods as we move into Alert Level 2."

On most sites there will be one full day of full width chip seal resurfacing, followed by one to four days of post-construction onsite monitoring and management.

The resealing will be carried out with traffic management and temporary speed limits in place.

"As we move into Alert Level 2from Thursday there may be more traffic on the roads. We will ensure the roads remain open and delays are minimised. We ask motorists to be patient and understanding while we carry out this work."

Crews are focussing on nine areas and plan to complete the work by the end of May. Today they are resealing at one site:

SH12 Ruawai Township between Porritt St and the 50/70kmph speed threshold

Resealing is also planned at:

SH1 Wellsford between Centennial Park Rd and Wellsford Golf Course, will take five days of resealing. There will be queueing at times, which stop/go traffic managers will try to minimise.

SH12 Paparoa between Ariels Lane and Ford Rd

SH12 Paparoa between The Pines Rd and Te Pahi River Dr

SH12 Hurndall St Maungaturoto from Gorge Rd to View St

SH1 Hukerenui between Rusk Rd and Crows Nest Rd

SH1 Whakapara between Puhipuhi Rd and Waiariki River Bridge

SH1 Hikurangi around Gilby Ave

SH1 Hikurangi between George St and Piano Hill Rd

No specific dates are confirmed for each of the sites as works are dependent on ground conditions and dry weather.

"We are still working under COVID-19 restrictions and we will not compromise on the safety of road workers or road users."

"Our road crews are working under strict health and safety protocols, which include working in small bubbles, maintaining physical distancing, and use of additional protective clothing.

Ms Hori-Hoult urged anyone who has to travel to take care when driving through worksites, be patient, cautious and comply with all temporary speed limits to keep workers safe.

"We request that physical distancing requirements be respected. Please do not approach our teams or enter our work sites without formal approval."

For up to date information on the resealing programme, follow us on Facebook: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Northland. You can also phone Waka Kotahi at any time on 0800 44 44 49, or email info@nzta.govt.nz.