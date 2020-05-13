Night works on Northern Interchange ramps at Huntly this week - NZTA

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 13:04

Traffic heading to Huntly from the north will be detoured over two nights this week while work is done on the Northern Interchange ramps on the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway.

Contractors will be replacing about 200m of the old highway at the southern end of the new Huntly off-ramp and the start of the northbound on-ramp. This work was scheduled to take advantage of the reduced traffic volumes as most north/south traffic is now on the new expressway.

Traffic heading south to Huntly will be detoured off State Highway 1 at the Tahuna Road/Ohinewai Interchange, and use a network of local roads to return to Great South Road in Huntly via Ralph Road. The detour will be clearly signposted but is not suitable for larger vehicles, which should access Huntly via the Gordonton Road Interchange at Taupiri.

Works will be from 6pm to 6am on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 May and are weather dependent.

Thee detour is for southbound Huntly traffic only. Northbound traffic from Huntly will be accommodated by a lane shift.

The works involve stabilising, sealing, asphalting and roadmaking along with median island and barrier installation.