Council facilities to progressively reopen at Alert Level 2

|
[ login or create an account ]
As a result of the government’s move to Alert Level 2, the majority of TaupÅ District Council’s community facilities will be progressively reopening, with restrictions in place.
Chief executive Gareth Green said reopening council facilities was a positive step for the Taupo District.
"While this is another step towards returning to normal service levels, we all need to ensure we are still taking every precaution to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19," he said.
"Many of our facilities will be restricting numbers and implementing contact tracing and physical distancing measures, as per the government guidelines at this level.
"Please, if you are feeling unwell, stay at home. We need to make sure we don’t lose the positive grounds we have made to get to Alert Level 2."
From Thursday 14 May the following facilities will open:
Turangi Turtle Pools
All playgrounds
All public toilets with running water
SuperLoo
Great Lakes Centre
All landfill and transfer stations open and accepting recycling (Omori not accepting larger rubbish loads, prepaid bags only at this stage).
From Friday 15 May the following facilities will open:
AC Baths
Events Centre
Fitness Studio (no classes).
From next Monday 18 May the following facilities will open:
Turangi, TaupÅ and Mangakino Customer Service Centres (reduced hours open 10am - 3pm)
TaupÅ, Turangi and Mangakino libraries
TaupÅ Museum.
Further details on these facilities and what restrictions will apply when you visit at Alert Level 2 - including change of hours, physical distancing, contact tracing and limit on numbers - can be found at taupo.govt.nz
The following facilities remain closed at Alert Level 2 due to the lack of contact tracing and physical distancing:
Rockwall
Three council-managed freedom camping areas at Hipapatua/Reid’s Farm, Whakamaru Domain, Mangakino Recreation Reserve
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice