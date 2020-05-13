Truck crash on SH6, Buller - NZ Police

|
Emergency services continue to work at the scene of the crash on Upper Buller Gorge Road (SH6), where a truck rolled earlier.
One person is understood to have received moderate injuries.
The road remains obstructed and is expected to remain closed for some hours.
Motorists should continue to avoid the area.
