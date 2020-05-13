Changes to Waikato’s COVID-19 assessment and testing centres - Waikato DHB

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 15:32

As New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2, Waikato DHB will continue to promote community testing through its mobile assessment and testing vans and local general practices.

The DHB established Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs) early in the response to COVID-19 and these have now provided assessment to more than 16,000 people. As the prevalence of COVID-19 has reduced and many of our community have been tested, the demand for some of these CBACs has reduced.

In response, three of the ten CBACs where people can drive-through will be closed and the venues returned for use by their local communities.

Testing remains an important factor in New Zealand in eliminating COVID-19 and we encourage people who have symptoms of COVID-19 to get assessed and tested.

Everyone can phone Healthline for free 0800 358 5453 if they have COVID-19 symptoms or need to know where they can get tested.

Matamata CBAC will be closed from Thursday 14 May. People can:

Ring their local general practice

Attend the CBACs currently located in Te Aroha, Claudelands Hamilton or a mobile CBAC

Ngaruawahia will be closed from Thursday 14 May. People can:

Ring their local general practice or Tui Medical in Te Rapa

Attend the CBACs located in Huntly (until 16 May), Claudelands Hamilton or a mobile CBAC.

Huntly will be closed from Saturday 16 May. People can:

Ring their local general practice or Tui Medical in Te Rapa

Attend the CBAC located in Claudelands Hamilton or a mobile CBAC.

Taumarunui will be closed from Thursday 14 May. People can:

Ring their local general practice

Attend a mobile CBAC.

All other CBACS will remain open, please check the website www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for new operating hours and the latest mobile CBAC schedule.

Waikato DHB also has targeted asymptomatic COVID-19 testing (those who have no symptoms) underway with essential workers as part of a four-week plan that commenced on April 27.

This is part of a national approach to better inform whether we have undetected community transmission anywhere in New Zealand.

The DHB is targeting people who worked during the Level 4 Lockdown period including Waikato DHB staff across all hospitals, aged residential care facility staff, general practice and community pharmacy staff, police, prison staff, cleaners and supermarket workers. The testing will be voluntary.

Can I attend a CBAC in another region during Level 2?

Yes, as people can now travel between regions. You will need to provide identification and your general practice contact details.