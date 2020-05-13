Te Matawai announces new Tumu Whakarae

|
Reo master takes the helm at Te MÄtÄwai
Kua noho mai ko tÄtahi mÄtanga reo hei kaiurungi mÅ Te MÄtÄwai
Professor Poia Rewi (NgÄti Manawa, TÅ«hoe, Te Arawa, NgÄti Whare, TÅ«wharetoa)
Co-chairs of Te MÄtÄwai, Mereana Selby and Waihoroi Shortland today announced the appointment of a new helmsman to steer Te MÄtÄwai on the next phase of the organisation’s investment journey in the revitalisation of te Reo MÄori.
The new Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive), Professor Poia Rewi (NgÄti Manawa, TÅ«hoe, Te Arawa, NgÄti Whare, TÅ«wharetoa) is renowned for his work in te reo MÄori revitalisation, whaikÅrero and research. His main areas of research and teaching, and community engagement involve MÄori language, culture, education and performing arts exemplify the innate knowledge he brings to this role.
"Ko tÄ te mahi nei he whai kia Å«kaipÅ anÅ te reo MÄori i Åna kÄinga, mÄ reira hoki e Å«kaiawatea ai ki te motu whÄnui. Me kore ake taku hoa rangatira hei tuarÄ anÅ i a au i tÄnei mahi a tÄtou", says Professor Rewi.
Poia is the Principal Investigator on the three-year NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Pae Tawhiti initiative on the te Reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori platform which investigates normalising the MÄori language and culture and collectivising research in these areas.
"Poia was a standout choice for the Tumu Whakarae appointment amongst an impressive field of applicants. He demonstrated humility and an awareness of MÄori cultural mores and practices when viewed through a te Ao MÄori lens, which is vital in the leadership of this organisation", says Te MÄtÄwai Co-Chair, Waihoroi Shortland.
"It goes without saying that he has a high level of competency in te reo and tikanga MÄori all vital to engaging with MÄori language communities wherever we might find them," he said.
Fellow Co-Chair, Mereana Selby says, "Poia shares our vision to restore te reo MÄori as a nurturing first language within homes and communities and brings a uniquely MÄori purview to our operational strategy. We look forward to Poia joining the Te MÄtÄwai whÄnau and supporting the Board in the revitalisation of reo within reo MÄori communities".
Professor Rewi is currently the Dean of Te Tumu - School of MÄori, Pacific and Indigenous Studies at the University of Otago and the Deputy Director at NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga. In 2014, he was seconded to the Acting Chief Executive for Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori. He brings both governance and management experience to this new role.
A harbinger of things to come, Poia Rewi joins the Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora whÄnau as Tumu Whakarae at the beginning of the MÄori new year from 1 July.
