Te Matawai announces new Tumu Whakarae

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 15:49

Reo master takes the helm at Te MÄtÄwai

Kua noho mai ko tÄtahi mÄtanga reo hei kaiurungi mÅ Te MÄtÄwai

Professor Poia Rewi (NgÄti Manawa, TÅ«hoe, Te Arawa, NgÄti Whare, TÅ«wharetoa)

Co-chairs of Te MÄtÄwai, Mereana Selby and Waihoroi Shortland today announced the appointment of a new helmsman to steer Te MÄtÄwai on the next phase of the organisation’s investment journey in the revitalisation of te Reo MÄori.

The new Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive), Professor Poia Rewi (NgÄti Manawa, TÅ«hoe, Te Arawa, NgÄti Whare, TÅ«wharetoa) is renowned for his work in te reo MÄori revitalisation, whaikÅrero and research. His main areas of research and teaching, and community engagement involve MÄori language, culture, education and performing arts exemplify the innate knowledge he brings to this role.

"Ko tÄ te mahi nei he whai kia Å«kaipÅ anÅ te reo MÄori i Åna kÄinga, mÄ reira hoki e Å«kaiawatea ai ki te motu whÄnui. Me kore ake taku hoa rangatira hei tuarÄ anÅ i a au i tÄnei mahi a tÄtou", says Professor Rewi.

Poia is the Principal Investigator on the three-year NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Pae Tawhiti initiative on the te Reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori platform which investigates normalising the MÄori language and culture and collectivising research in these areas.

"Poia was a standout choice for the Tumu Whakarae appointment amongst an impressive field of applicants. He demonstrated humility and an awareness of MÄori cultural mores and practices when viewed through a te Ao MÄori lens, which is vital in the leadership of this organisation", says Te MÄtÄwai Co-Chair, Waihoroi Shortland.

"It goes without saying that he has a high level of competency in te reo and tikanga MÄori all vital to engaging with MÄori language communities wherever we might find them," he said.

Fellow Co-Chair, Mereana Selby says, "Poia shares our vision to restore te reo MÄori as a nurturing first language within homes and communities and brings a uniquely MÄori purview to our operational strategy. We look forward to Poia joining the Te MÄtÄwai whÄnau and supporting the Board in the revitalisation of reo within reo MÄori communities".

Professor Rewi is currently the Dean of Te Tumu - School of MÄori, Pacific and Indigenous Studies at the University of Otago and the Deputy Director at NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga. In 2014, he was seconded to the Acting Chief Executive for Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori. He brings both governance and management experience to this new role.

A harbinger of things to come, Poia Rewi joins the Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora whÄnau as Tumu Whakarae at the beginning of the MÄori new year from 1 July.