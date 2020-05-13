'Village Accommodation Group launches Safe Place Programme'

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 16:53

New Zealand owned and operated Village Accommodation Group announces its new ‘Village Safe Place’ programme, being rolled out at all 5 Wellington apartment properties next week, including the flagship 5-star Boulcott Suites and AREA Events conference centre.

The health and safety of guests and team members has always had a huge focus at Village and is particularly paramount during all alert levels. Enhanced hygiene standards and processes were implemented early on, prior to lockdown, and have since been developed into a full programme that includes; contactless check in and check out facilities, in-room health kits for guests to utilise, increased frequency of public area cleaning following detailed World Health Organisation’s guidelines and regular sanitisation of high use items such as keyboards, phones, key cards and door handles.

An in depth 80-point Room Clean has been introduced, which is a World Health Organisation inspired room cleaning checklist, following WHO’s research guidelines, to ensure cleaning standards are the highest available.

To complete the experience, Max the Voice Activated Assistant will be introduced in July 2020, to allow for contactless digital concierge services in guest rooms.

The apartments at Village have been well utilised during levels 4 and 3, as all are self-contained, featuring full kitchen and laundry facilities, ideal for longer staying guests and guests that were self-isolating.

Adam Cunningham, Managing Director comments; "Being a locally focused company, we have been pleased to play our part in providing facilities and services for essential workers, long staying guests and those needing accommodation during a difficult time for so many in our community. Through this newly developed Village Safe Place programme, we are wishing to provide reassurance for our valued guests that we are a safe place to return to in level 2 and beyond, and are doing everything possible to deliver this environment."

The Village Safe Place programme is available at Boulcott Suites, Astelia Apartment Hotel, Willis Village Urban Garden Apartments, Aspect Apartments and Courtenay Village Apartments. It also ties into the Boulcott Suites 4-hour and 8-hour work from home packages and competitive pricing for weekly and monthly stays. AREA Events will also adopt the programme once more information is released about conducting business meetings, expected in the coming days.

Further information about the Village Safe Place programme can be located online.

Village Accommodation Group offers a range of modern 3, 4 and 5 star apartment styled properties in central locations throughout Wellington, as well as the uniquely designed Ohtel 5 star boutique hotel on Oriental Parade, and AREA Events Conference Centre based at Boulcott Suites. Being New Zealand owned and operated, Village has a passionate sense of community, seen through the support of many local businesses in the arts, sports, hospice and conservation sectors. Our team at Village are highly focused on delivering exceptional service to our valued guests as well as providing options for contactless stays, all presented in a safe, secure, self contained and hygienic environment. Further details about Village can be located on our website.