DCC facilities set to reopen under Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 17:03

Dunedin (Wednesday, 13 May 2020) - Dunedin residents will once again be able to enjoy the city’s sporting and cultural facilities - with a few key changes to keep people safe - as a staggered reopening of public venues gets underway from tomorrow.

New Zealand officially moves to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm tonight, meaning many everyday activities, as well as public services and facilities, can resume.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says reaching the milestone is a significant achievement for the city, but residents still need to act responsibly and ensure Alert Level 2 guidelines are followed.

"We will all need to be a little bit patient, follow the rules, and above all continue to be kind to each other, while enjoying our new sense of freedom," Mr Hawkins says.

For Dunedin residents, that means more Dunedin City Council key public facilities will be available, starting with the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum and Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden, all of which will open on Saturday (16 May).

Each venue is being thoroughly cleaned before reopening to ensure they are safe to enter.

Visitors will notice some changes, as not every area of each facility will reopen, and opening hours will be reduced for now.

New processes will also be in place, including for contact tracing, to manage queues and to limit the number of visitors inside venues at any one time.

Moana Pool is also expected to reopen in some capacity on Monday (18 May), limited to lane swimming initially, as the leisure pool remains empty for scheduled maintenance.

The re-opening of the city’s other key facilities will follow as soon as possible afterwards, including the Dunedin Public Libraries and Olveston Historic Home.

Exact details, including opening dates, will be confirmed in the coming days.

The Green Island Landfill, transfer station and recycling drop-off area will also open again, beginning tomorrow, although the Rummage store will remain closed until further notice.

Playgrounds are open now, but visitors must continue to observe physical distancing guidelines and remember to wash hands before and after using play equipment.

Other DCC-owned sports and recreational facilities, such as the Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Edgar Centre and the Dunedin Centre, will also re-open under Alert Level 2.

That included the city’s sports fields, which the Council is working to reopen as soon as possible, and dog parks, which would also be open.

The Council’s Plaza Customer Services Centre will also reopen on Monday, weekdays from 10am-4pm, for general enquiries, payments and building, planning and property search services.

Other services can be accessed remotely, and residents are asked to use online services where possible to avoid delays caused by physical distancing requirements.

Most other DCC service centres will reopen next Wednesday (20 May) with restricted hours.

The city’s parks and reserves are also open, as is the Dunedin Botanic Garden, although the information centre and café will remain closed for now.

Car parking buildings are also open, and free on- and off-street parking will continue until at least Monday, after which any changes will be announced. People still need to adhere to time limits and other restrictions or infringements may be issued.

All DCC public toilets, except those in Municipal Lane, will also be open from tomorrow.