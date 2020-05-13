Hutt City Council Facilities and Services at Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 17:36

Hutt City Council is working to make our facilities safe so they can open following the government’s announcements earlier in the week on Alert Level 2.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says he knows many people across the city will be excited to learn when and how facilities and services will resume under Alert Level 2.

"After nearly two months of lockdown, people across our city will be looking forward to being able to use much-loved community facilities like libraries, swimming pools, playgrounds - and making use of Council services like kerbside recycling collection," Campbell Barry says.

"The most important thing is that people follow guidance to ensure we continue to stamp out COVID-19. This means maintaining social distancing, and practicing good personal hygiene."

"The majority of our facilities will be open on Monday 18 May. Our playgrounds and other outdoor spaces are progressively opening from tomorrow," says Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller. "Our top priority is ensuring that we have the necessary protections in place so that people can visit, use and work in our places safely."

Contact tracing will be in place as per government requirements under Alert Level 2 and all facilities are being sanitised before being opened.

Playgrounds and other outdoor spaces are opening from Thursday 14 May as cleaning is completed. Signs will be in place to inform the public.

Our advice to our community is if anyone is feeling unwell, please do not visit our facilities. Our call centre continues to work remotely and can be contacted on 04 570 6666. People can also contact us via our Facebook page or email us at contact@huttcity.govt.nz

Health and safety measures that will be in place include:

- Hand sanitiser will be provided so please use this on arrival and departure.

- Our staff will be practicing safe physical distancing of at least 1 metre so we ask that if you’re visiting us you do too. So please avoid direct contact - don’t shake hands, a greeting and a smile is all that’s needed.

- Cough or sneeze into a flexed elbow if needed.

The status of Hutt City Council facilities and services is available on huttcity.govt.nz/covid19 and is summarised in the attachment.