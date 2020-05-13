More On-Campus Activity for UCOL Students in Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 17:26

Students studying with UCOL will have more on-campus activities starting from Monday 18 May, while continuing with their online studies from home where possible.

"In line with the Government’s advice, we want to find a balance between keeping students safe, and ensuring their education continues at the high standard UCOL is known for. From next week, students will continue their theoretical learning at home, and will come to campus for practical activities, tutorials and assessments that cannot be done remotely. The mix of face to face activity with online learning from home is called blended learning," said Dr Jerry Shearman, UCOL Executive Director Education and Applied Research.

Extensive preparations on UCOL’s four campuses include deep cleaning of the campuses, the creation of sanitiser stations (including personal refill stations), and reconfiguring all learning spaces to meet distancing requirements. There will be increased campus cleaning, especially on high touch points, and clear processes for hygiene, distancing and contact tracing have been set up. Close contact programmes, such as hairdressing and beauty, will follow industry guidelines and be supplied with and trained in using appropriate PPE, before they resume classes.

"Outside of practical activities that must be held on campus, we are planning for staff to continue to work from home wherever that is reasonable, practical, and safe to do so," says Dr Shearman. "The wellbeing of our staff is very important to us, and by continuing to work at home we help those on campus to maintain physical distancing and reduce pressure on our facilities. We will continue our staged approach to returning to our campuses. "