Pay increase highlights flaws in ECE funding system

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 19:33

An Early Childhood Council survey highlights significant flaws in the Early Childhood Education funding model.

Only 25% of ECC member centres surveyed say they can afford to pay their teachers a wage increase out of the increased government subsidy, with the remainder saying no or they’re unsure

84% say it’s unfair to increase teacher pay without addressing centre funding

58% said a balanced increase for both teachers and centres would be most helpful to them right now

With many ECE centres already paying teachers well above the minimum rate to compete in the current teacher shortage, or award their Auckland staff a realistic wage, the funding increase could create more problems than it solves.

"All teachers deserve to be rewarded for the work they do - addressing the pay gap with increases for the lowest paid teachers is a great place to start."

"But the increase becomes pointless if centres can’t afford to pass it on. This funding will help some, but create issues for others."

"The top to bottom review of ECE funding can’t come soon enough," said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

The ECC is frustrated that increased funding is on the face of it, not beneficial to the whole ECE sector. We recognise this is a pre-budget announcement, and await the detail with interest.