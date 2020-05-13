Hamilton Powerball player wins $10.3 million

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 22:13

A lucky Powerball player from Hamilton will be popping the champagne after scoring $10.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Hamilton and is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes after a Manawatu couple scored themselves a life-changing $13.2 million with Powerball in April. The couple are looking forward to being able to help family and friends, and those who have been impacted by the lockdown.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Strike rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto can check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

We’ve also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so our lucky players won’t miss out on their prizes.

This will apply to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020. Players have until 4 June 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.