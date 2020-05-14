Homicide investigation underway in Henderson

|
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found deceased at an address in Henderson early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the Great North Road address at around 1.30am where the woman was located.
A scene examination is underway and Police are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has occurred at the address.
We are speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter.
A post-mortem is expected to be conducted tomorrow and formal identification procedures carried out.
Until this has been completed and next-of-kin has been advised, we will not be in a position to release the name of the victim.
There are no further details available at this stage however Police will look to provide an update later this afternoon.
