Council services under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 - WDC

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 10:48

Whanganui District Council services will largely resume under Alert Level 2, which comes into force at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 13 May 2020.

"During Alert Level 4 and 3 Council services were limited to essential services relating to roading, water and wastewater, and waste and animal management," the Council’s Chief Executive, Mr Kym Fell, says.

"These restrictions have eased as we moved though Alert Level 3 and now into Alert Level 2 with most Council services resuming over the coming days.

"However, things might look and be done a little differently to ensure we can maintain social distancing and hygiene requirements put in place to protect everyone from COVID-19.

"Please be patient - like many other workplaces we need to make sure we have processes in place to keep everyone safe," Kym Fell says.

Customer Services

Council Customer Services at 101 Guyton Street will open to the public between 8.30am to 5.00pm (Monday-Friday) from Thursday, 14 May.

Upon entry to the building visitors will be required to sanitise their hands and provide their contact details to the staff member at the sign-in desk.

To maintain social distancing, there will be a limit on the number of visitors and it may be necessary to wait before entering the building.

Entry will be allowed only to those visiting Customer Services for a particular purpose such as paying a bill or for a pre-arranged meeting with a staff member. General enquiries will be dealt with by the staff member at the sign-in desk.

Appointments can be made by calling the Council on (06) 349 0001 or at the sign-in desk.

Rates enquires and rates rebates appointments must be booked in advance by calling (06) 349 0001.

If you are unwell, please do not visit Customer Services - instead, please give us a call on (06) 349 0001 or email yourcouncil@whanganui.govt.nz and we can help you with your enquiry.

Parks and playgrounds

All Council playgrounds, parks and sportsgrounds will be open, along with public toilets at these facilities.

The Council has taken the extra precaution of cleaning some playground equipment that hasn’t been exposed to the weather during Alert Levels 3 and 4.

The Winter Gardens at Rotokawau Virginia Lake and the conservatories at Bason Botanic Gardens will also re-open.

Please exercise safe social distancing (2 metres) and hygiene practices at all times if you are visiting playgrounds, parks and sportsgrounds.

All Council public toilets will be re-opened with an increased cleaning schedule.

More information on Council levels of service can be found on Whanganui District Council’s website https://whanganui.govt.nz/covid-19

For information on the national response to COVID-19, please visit the New Zealand Government site https://covid19.govt.nz/

For information on the local response to managing COVID-19, please visit the Whanganui District Health Board website https://www.wdhb.org.nz/